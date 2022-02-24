RSK Infrastructure Framework 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $110.54 million and $2.41 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

