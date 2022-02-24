RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 130000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains acquired 30,021,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

