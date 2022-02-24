Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 15%

Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) fell 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 261,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 108,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a market cap of C$30.79 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15.
About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)
Recommended Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Rugby Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rugby Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.