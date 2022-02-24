Rune Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,039.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $102.46 or 0.00269042 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $6,039.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

