Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 596,511 shares of company stock worth $2,290,824,630 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

