Rupee (RUP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $66,902.21 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.