Ryan D. Taylor Sells 79,439 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 117,882,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,681,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,925,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,099,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.