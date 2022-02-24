Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

RYI traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 628,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,692. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

