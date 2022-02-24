Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Ryerson updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.780-$3.940 EPS.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 628,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

