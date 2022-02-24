Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 204,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $868.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.