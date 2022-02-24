Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 204,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $868.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
