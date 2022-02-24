SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00004103 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $287,904.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,628,902 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,309 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

