Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $9.42 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $196.28 million and $462,282.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00024262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000949 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.