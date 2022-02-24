SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $253,452.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,590.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.76 or 0.00776768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00216586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars.

