SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Cap of $36,493.12

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $36,493.12 and $14.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,284,453 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

