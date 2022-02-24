Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $21,483.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

