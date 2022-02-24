Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 836,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.