Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
SALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.