Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

SALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

