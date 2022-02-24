Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 6401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

