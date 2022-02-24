Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.01

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($1.02). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 46,227 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

