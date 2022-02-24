Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.90

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 615957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
SDVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
