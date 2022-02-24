Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.90

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 615957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

SDVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

