Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €44.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($50.00) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.91 ($99.90).

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down €2.28 ($2.59) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.41 ($51.60). 1,252,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €58.79 and its 200 day moving average is €75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

