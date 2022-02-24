Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $791.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.