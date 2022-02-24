Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $791.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
