Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sapiens International stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 135,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

