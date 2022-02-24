Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.