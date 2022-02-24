Sarcophagus (SARCO) One Day Volume Tops $87,288.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $8.21 million and $87,288.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars.

