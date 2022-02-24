Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05), with a volume of 10,370,746 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.35 million and a P/E ratio of -19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)
