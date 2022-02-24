Scancell (LON:SCLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 1364094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.18).
The company has a market capitalization of £97.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.25.
Scancell Company Profile (LON:SCLP)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.