Scancell (LON:SCLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 1364094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £97.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.25.

Scancell Company Profile (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

