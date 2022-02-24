Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,761 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.