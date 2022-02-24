Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $492.56

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.56 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.42). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 472 ($6.42), with a volume of 43,613 shares.

The company has a market cap of £503.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

