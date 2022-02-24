Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

