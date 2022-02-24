Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $919.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

