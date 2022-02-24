Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 8073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

