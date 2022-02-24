Scotiabank Increases K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$9.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. 118,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.