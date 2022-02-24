Scotiabank Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

TGB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 309,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,903. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

