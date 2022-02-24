Scotiabank Trims High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Target Price to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$12.98. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,932. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$12.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$432.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

