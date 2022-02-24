Scry.info (DDD) Price Down 42.2% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $718,773.53 and approximately $56,837.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00034149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00109506 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.