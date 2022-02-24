Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.81. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 4,275 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

