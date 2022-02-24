Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 346,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.82% of Seagate Technology worth $149,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.