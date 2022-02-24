Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.64

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.64 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 5762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

