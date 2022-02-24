Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

