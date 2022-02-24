SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,593. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

