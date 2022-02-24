Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$15.77 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

