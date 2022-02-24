Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.37

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 144472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

