Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 25,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 526,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $885.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.