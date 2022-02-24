Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 25,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 526,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $885.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
