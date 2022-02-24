Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 692,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,591. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Select Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

