SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 9.1%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.33. 24,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 310,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

