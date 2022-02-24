Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

SNIRF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

