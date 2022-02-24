Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Buys $54,450.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, James Peyer purchased 4,949 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,637.33.

On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer purchased 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,646. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

