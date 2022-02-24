Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.41. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 196,904 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The company has a market cap of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Senseonics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

