Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.67 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $45.43 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014694 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004004 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.